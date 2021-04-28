Elgaar Parishad case: Stan Swamy moves Bombay High Court against rejection of bail by NIA court

Stan Swamy’s appeal referred to an increase in Covid-19 cases in prison and said he has more degenerative conditions, including Parkinson’s and lumbar spondylitis. (File)

Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the rejection of his bail pleas by the special NIA court last year.

The Ranchi resident, who turned 84 on Monday, has been lodged in Taloja Central Jail.

Swamy’s appeal referred to an increase in Covid-19 cases in prison and said he has more degenerative conditions, including Parkinson’s, lumbar spondylitis, and that he is presently lodged in a jail with Covid positive cases.

The appeal is likely to be mentioned before the High Court soon for urgent hearing.