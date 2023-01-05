Elgaar Parishad case: Seeking default bail, Gadling moves HC

Elgaar Parishad case accused Surendra Gadling on Wednesday sought default bail from the Bombay High Court by quashing the special NIA court order, which had rejected it.

The HC has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), seeking its response to the interim application by Gadling, seeking condonation of delay in filing appeal, and also posted the next hearing after two weeks.

The accused had filed an appeal in the HC, challenging the special NIA court’s June 28, 2022, order that had rejected relief to him. Gadling, who is currently in judicial custody at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, has filed the plea from jail. In December 2022, the HC had directed its legal services committee to appoint an advocate to represent the appellant to “espouse his cause”.

Advocate Yashodeep Deshmukh, representing Gadling, told a division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Prakash D Naik that there had been a delay of 10 days in filing an appeal as there was a delay in procuring a certified copy of the NIA court. He has sought a condonation of delay from the court, urging that the appeal be heard.

The Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Gadling in June 2018. In the default bail plea, Gadling submitted that police had sought more time from the court to file the chargesheet, which was “against the law”. Gadling said that he filed an application under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 167(2) in September 2018, and police were granted a 90-day extension thereafter.

According to Gadling, the first chargesheet was filed in November 2018 after the completion of the 90-day stipulated period, and the additional chargesheet was filed in February 2019.

The NIA took over the investigation in January 2020, and the NIA court in Mumbai eventually heard the case. Gadling also told the NIA court that the extension to file chargesheet sought by police in August 2018, which was granted by the court, was not sought as per provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Advertisement

The NIA court, however, while rejecting the default bail plea had relied on the Bombay HC’s December 1, 2021, verdict which had refused a default bail to Gadling, which was also confirmed by the Supreme Court. On December 1, 2021, while granting a default bail to co-accused lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, the HC had also rejected pleas of eight other accused, including Gadling, who applied for a bail on the similar grounds.

Gadling said that multiple applications were filed before Pune Judge, seeking a default bail, however, the September 27, 2018, application was not considered in the HC judgment. In his current plea before the HC, Gadling stated that he was entitled to seek a default bail plea soon after the 90-day period from his arrest expired, and no chargesheet was filed at the time he had applied for the same . Gadling sought its quashing, and set aside the special NIA court’s order.