Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Elgaar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

A special court on Monday rejected the bail application of journalist-activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in April 2020, in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

Gautam Navlakha (File)

A special NIA court on Monday rejected the bail application of journalist-activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in April 2020, in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police had alleged that the event was funded by Maoists.

In another plea in the Supreme Court, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, on August 29, recused from hearing Navlakha’s plea that he be placed under house custody instead of judicial custody.

Navlakha has filed an appeal in the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing his plea. The high court had said that his apprehensions about the lack of medical aid and inadequate basic facilities at the Taloja prison, where he is currently lodged as an undertrial, were “ill-founded.”

More from Mumbai

— with PTI inputs

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:31:25 pm
