Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Gautam Navlakha (File)

A special NIA court on Monday rejected the bail application of journalist-activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in April 2020, in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police had alleged that the event was funded by Maoists. Navlakha was initially kept under house arrest, but was later sent to judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read |Sipper and straw, to mosquito nets and phone calls: Elgar accused in court for relief

Special judge Rajesh J Katariya on Monday rejected Navlakha’s bail plea. The order details were not immediately available.

In another plea in the Supreme Court, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, on August 29, recused from hearing Navlakha’s plea that he be placed under house custody instead of judicial custody.

Navlakha has filed an appeal in the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing his plea. The high court had said that his apprehensions about the lack of medical aid and inadequate basic facilities at the Taloja prison, where he is currently lodged as an undertrial, were “ill-founded.”

— with PTI inputs

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:31:25 pm
