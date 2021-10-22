Elgaar Parishad case: NIA says prisoners can send and receive letters, opposes plea seeking probe

Maintaining that prisoners can send letters to their family members and also receive them subject to the scrutiny of contents, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed and sought dismissal of the plea by the wife of Elgaar Parishad case accused Anand Teltumbde, seeking an inquiry into the alleged restrictions placed on the activist and his co-accused from writing to their spouses and lawyers. Teltumbde is lodged in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Central Jail.

The NIA, through its Mumbai branch Additional SP Anil Kumar Nair, submitted an affidavit in reply to the plea by Rama Anand Teltumbde and Susan Abraham Gonsalves, wife of co-accused Vernon Gonsalves. The plea was listed before a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal on Friday, but could not be heard due to paucity of time.

In its affidavit, the agency said, “The petitioner wants the husband… to pass off prohibited material in the nature of the letter. One of the other co-accused had written an article titled ‘Economic goals cannot Disavow Constitutional Vision’, such contents of letters were then published by a magazine popularly known as ‘Caravan’. In spite of repeated requests, the petitioner has indulged in such restricted activities mentioned in Prison Rules. Section 17 (10) of Prison Rules provides enough power to the Superintendent of the Jail to withhold the incoming and outgoing of letters with objectionable, cryptic or suspicious contents.”

In their plea, the women had alleged that letters from their respective spouses were being either withheld or posted belatedly by jail authorities, and no response was received on letters they wrote to their spouses. Stating that such restrictions are against the rights of prisoners, the plea said the act by the jail authority was “deliberate and malicious”.

During the previous hearing, advocate Sandesh Patil for the NIA opposed the plea and said there is no restriction on the accused sending letters to family members. Patil said it was found that “objectionable material” was being written in the letters, which were being compiled into articles. Therefore, the court had asked the NIA to file an affidavit in reply contesting the plea.

The NIA affidavit said the plea was not maintainable as it was not filed by the accused himself and that rights of the present petitioner were not violated. The central agency added that the contention that the communication and letters were completely stopped is “untrue and misleading” and that prisoners could send and receive letters to family members, subject to their scrutiny.

“As per Maharashtra Prisoners’ Rules, the rights of undertrial prisoners is not unfettered and is subject to restrictions,” the NIA said and added that it was brought to the notice of jail authorities that the letter written by accused contained ‘incriminating material’ and was “hampering the trial”.

The NIA further claimed that Anand Teltumbde was writing letters to a “third person” called “Mr Riyaz”, and it contained a “scandalous allegation” regarding hatching of conspiracy in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. As per the agency, the said letters also led to an article making allegations regarding planting of letters in co-accused Rona Wilson’s computer.

The affidavit added, “The letters with such objectionable, cryptic or suspicious contents are only withheld and not all the communications made by the petitioner. It is further pertinent to note that letter communication with the family members and the advocate is also allowed and the petitioner is writing letters to the advocate and his family members. Hence the present petition be dismissed with cost.”