Elgaar Parishad case: NIA Court allows Jyoti Jagtap to receive ‘non-objectionable’ books in prison

A special NIA court on Monday allowed a plea by Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to receive five educational or general books every month from her relative or an advocate inside the Byculla prison for women, where she is lodged.

The court put a rider that books containing any “objectionable and obscene” or material of banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) shall not be allowed.

Jagtap, a member of cultural group Kabir Kala Manch was arrested by NIA in September 2020, on the ground that she was part of the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The central agency has charged her of propagating and advancing Maoist ideologies.