Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Elgaar Parishad case: NIA Court allows Jyoti Jagtap to receive ‘non-objectionable’ books in prison

The court put a rider that books containing any “objectionable and obscene” or material of banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) shall not be allowed.

The central agency has charged her of propagating and advancing Maoist ideologies.

A special NIA court on Monday allowed a plea by Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to receive five educational or general books every month from her relative or an advocate inside the Byculla prison for women, where she is lodged.

Jagtap, a member of cultural group Kabir Kala Manch was arrested by NIA in September 2020, on the ground that she was part of the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:41:00 am
BJP claims ‘will wrest Baramati seat in 2024’, NCP says ‘daydreaming’

