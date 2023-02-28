Elgaar Parishad case | Navlakha not member of banned Maoist group… rather Maoists called him govt agent: Counsel to HC

The lawyer for Elgaar Parishad accused Gautam Navlakha on Monday began his arguments in his regular bail plea before the Bombay High Court and denied the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) allegations against the accused of having ‘deep involvement’ in activities of banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Navlakha’s counsel submitted that he is a scholar and researcher, who has written critical articles on Maoist violence and was called as ‘government agent’ by them, and the ‘surest sign of his independence’ is being criticised by the government and the Maoists.

Advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry, representing Navlakha, referred to chargesheet filed by the NIA in the case and said that there is not a single allegation against his client of committing any violence, therefore, no relevant offences punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of commiting, associating or abetment in conspiracy to commit terrosit act are made against him. A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Prakash D Naik began hearing in Navlakha’s regular bail plea.

Earlier, the NIA filed an affidavit in reply to Navlakha’s plea and claimed that he was introduced to a Pakistani ISI General for his recruitment by Ghulam Nabi Fai, an ISI agent held in the US, and the same showed his ‘nexus and complicity’ with the ISI and its agent. The central agency had stated that the relief sought on constitutional grounds cannot be allowed because Navlakha’s acts are against the interest of the state and the society. The NIA further referred to various pieces of evidence produced by it to show his complicity in furthering banned CPI (Maoist) activities, and denied his claims that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgaar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police had alleged that the event was funded by Maoists. Navlakha was initially kept under house arrest, but later sent to judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.