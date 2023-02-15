scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Elgaar Parishad case: Navlakha allowed to speak with daughter for 10 minutes on phone

Navlakha had filed a plea seeking to speak with his daughter, a resident of Spain. Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, has been under home arrest since last November in Navi Mumbai, following orders of the Supreme Court.

Gautam Navlakha
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha permission to speak with his daughter for 10 minutes on the phone of a police personnel.

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty on Tuesday informed the court that non-bailable warrants issued against two absconding accused in the case – Prakash Naveen and Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganpathy – could not be executed, as they could not be traced. He sought that a proclamation be issued against them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 01:20 IST
