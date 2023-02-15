Elgaar Parishad case: Navlakha allowed to speak with daughter for 10 minutes on phone

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha permission to speak with his daughter for 10 minutes on the phone of a police personnel.

Navlakha had filed a plea seeking to speak with his daughter, a resident of Spain. Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, has been under home arrest since last November in Navi Mumbai, following orders of the Supreme Court. He was arrested on April 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty on Tuesday informed the court that non-bailable warrants issued against two absconding accused in the case – Prakash Naveen and Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganpathy – could not be executed, as they could not be traced. He sought that a proclamation be issued against them.