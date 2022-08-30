scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Elgaar Parishad case: Accused Jyoti Jagtap moves Bombay HC challenging special court bail rejection order

A special NIA court in February this year had rejected the bail applications of four accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, including Jagtap.

A division bench of Justice Ajay S Gadkari and Justice Milind N Jadhav Tuesday posted the plea for a hearing after two weeks. (File)

An accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, Jyoti Jagtap, recently approached the Bombay High Court challenging an order of the special court that refused to grant regular bail to her.

A division bench of Justice Ajay S Gadkari and Justice Milind N Jadhav Tuesday posted the plea for a hearing after two weeks.

A special NIA court in February this year had rejected the bail applications of four accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, including Jagtap. Special Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar had rejected the bail pleas of Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu and three members of the cultural group Kabir Kala Manch—Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, and Jagtap.

The NIA had opposed the bail applications of the Kabir Kala Manch members stating that they were part of the Elgaar Parishad event held in Pune on December 31, 2017. All four were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2020.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

The agency had alleged in the charge sheet that wanted accused Milind Teltumbde had discussed with the three Kabir Kala Manch members about the event. It also claimed Maoist ideology was spread at the event with the help of these three and others.

Babu, the NIA had claimed, was instrumental in arranging meetings and funds in support of G N Saibaba, who is convicted on charges of having Maoist links.

In April this year, Jagtap filed a discharge application along with five other accused before the special court. In her plea before the Bombay High Court, Jagtap challenged the special NIA court order stating that same was unreasonable and sought it to be quashed and set aside and grant her release on bail.

Advertisement

In the plea filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal, Jagtap said she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the present case since she has nothing to do with any offence. Jagtap said that the special court erred in concluding that a prima facie case existed against the appellant.

“The trial will take a very long time to complete we the case is still at large of framing of charges and a large number of witnesses have to be examined and moreover there is no legally admissible evidence against the appellant,” said her plea, adding she has fully cooperated with the probe and no purpose will be served by keeping her incarcerated.

In its reply, the NIA stated Jagtap was one of the main conspirators and an active member of the banned organisation CPI( Maoist) working in an urban area through the frontal organisation Kabir Kala Manch and she was also in touch with the co-accused. “Act committed by appellant is against the interest of nation which for any reason cannot be overlooked whatsoever,” the NIA said and sought the appeal’s dismissal.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The Bombay High Court will hear the plea after two weeks.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:16:40 pm
Next Story

COMEDK begins admission for B. Architecture 2022: Check how to apply

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Moosewala murder: A look at the accused and the roles they played

Moosewala murder: A look at the accused and the roles they played

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement