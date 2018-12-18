Elgaar parishad case: In letter to Bhim Army chief, accused say police charges false

The accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, arrested by the Pune City Police, on Monday submitted to the special court here a letter they intend to give to advocate Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, leader of the Bhim Army, who is expected to be in Pune between December 30 and January 1 for programmes marking the anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Accused Sudhir Dhawale submitted the letter before special judge K D Vadane and sought permission to give the letter to Azad through the court. Judge Vadane asked the Pune City police to file its say.

The letter signed by Dhawale along with four other accused – advocate Surendra Gadling, Sudha Bharadwaj, Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson — alleges that Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote were the conspirators of the Koregaon Bhima violence.

The letter claims the police have falsely linked the Elgaar Parishad to Maoists. It mentions that the main allegation of the police that the Elgaar Parishad was funded by the banned CPI-Maoists was totally wrong and that retired Supreme Court judge P B Sawant and retired High Court judge B G Kolse Patil were the organisers of the conference.

The letter mentions that the Elgaar Parishad was organised to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

However, speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Justice Sawant had said they did not plan the Elgaar Parishad on the Koregaon Bhima issue.

Sawant had also said he was unaware of his name on pamphlets and booklets of “Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyaan”, a body that conducted the Elgaar Parishad.

Meanwhile, the accused alleged that the purported Maoist letters and communications seized from their computers and laptops were actually written by the police. The letter alleges that the police planted these letters.

The letter then appeals to Azad to tell the “truth” about the Elgaar Parishad and Koregaon Bhima violence during his rally in Pune.

The Bhim Army has announced its rally at the SSPMS ground on December 30. The outfit has also planned a programme in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on December 31 and a visit to Jaystambh in Perne village on January 1.

Meanwhile, Gadling filed an application before the court seeking bail on grounds that the police have not supplied him mirror copies of electronic evidence in the case.