Elgaar Parishad case: HC refuses bail to Kabir Kala Manch member Jyoti Jagtap

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. Jagtap had challenged an order of the special court that refused to grant regular bail to her earlier this year.

A division bench of Justices Ajay S Gadkari and Milind N Jadhav passed the order on Monday. “We are of the opinion that the NIA case is prima facie true… The appeal stands dismissed,” the bench held.

A special NIA court had in February rejected the bail applications of four accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, including Jagtap. Special Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar had rejected the pleas by Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu and three members of the cultural group Kabir Kala Manch – Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jagtap.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the bail applications of the Kabir Kala Manch members stating that they were part of the Elgaar Parishad event held in Pune on December 31, 2017. All four were arrested by the NIA in 2020.

The agency had alleged in the charge sheet that wanted accused Milind Teltumbde had discussed the event with the three Kabir Kala Manch members. It also claimed that Maoist ideology was spread at the event with the help of these three and others. Babu, the NIA had claimed, was instrumental in arranging meetings and funds in support of G N Saibaba, who is convicted on charges of having Maoist links.

In April this year, Jagtap filed a discharge application, along with five other accused, before the special court. In her plea before the Bombay High Court, Jagtap challenged the special NIA court order stating that the same was unreasonable, and sought it to be quashed and set aside and that she be granted release on bail.

In the plea filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal, Jagtap said she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the present case since she has nothing to do with any offence. Jagtap said the special court erred in concluding that a prima facie case existed against the appellant.

“The trial will take a very long time to complete as the case is still at large of framing of charges and a large number of witnesses have to be examined and moreover there is no legally admissible evidence against the appellant,” said her plea, adding she has fully cooperated with the probe and no purpose will be served by keeping her incarcerated.

In its reply, the NIA, through advocate Sandesh Patil, stated Jagtap was one of the main conspirators and an active member of the banned organisation CPI (Maoist) working in an urban area through the frontal organisation Kabir Kala Manch and she was also in touch with the co-accused. “Act committed by the appellant is against the interest of the nation which for any reason cannot be overlooked whatsoever,” the NIA said and sought the appeal’s dismissal.