Elgaar Parishad case: HC to hear Anand Teltumbde’s bail plea on Feb 16

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned till February 16 the hearing in the temporary bail plea sought by activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to visit his nonagenarian mother.

The request comes in the wake of the death of his brother and top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde. Milind was among the Maoists killed in a November 13, 2021 encounter with security personnel in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Anand Teltumbde has been lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai since the NIA arrested him in the Elgaar Parishad case in April 2020. He moved the high court after the special NIA court rejected his temporary bail plea in December last year.

Teltumbde had said that he is the eldest child among his siblings and his mother is over 90 years old. His presence by their side at this time, he had said, would be of great moral support and solace to them.

On Friday, senior counsel Mihir Desai told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N R Borkar that the trial court had rejected Teltumbde’s application on the ground that his substantive/regular bail plea was pending before the high court, before which he can seek relief for temporary bail as well.

Desai added that Teltumbde’s father had passed away a few years ago and the activist wanted to spend some time with his nearly 92-year-old mother and the rest of the family after his brother’s death.

The NIA filed an affidavit opposing the plea and advocate Chintan Shah sought time to enable Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to argue the case, which the court accepted and posted further hearing to February 16.