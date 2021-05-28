Elgaar Parishad case: HC asks Mumbai hospital not to discharge Hany Babu till June 1, seeks medical report

The court will hear the matter next on June 1. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai not to discharge Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, till June 1. It also sought an interim medical report on his condition and treatment pertaining to Covid-19 and eye infections.

A vacation bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N R Borkar requested the hospital not to release Babu without taking permission from the HC.

Babu (55), who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last July, is infected with Covid-19. He was admitted to government-run J J hospital in Mumbai last week and later moved to GT hospital.

He was thereafter transferred to Breach Candy Hospital as per HC’s May 19 order.

The HC was hearing a writ plea by Babu’s wife Jenny Rowenna, seeking that he be released on bail on health grounds and immediately be tested for mucormycosis – a black fungus disease found in Covid-19 patients.

Advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that earlier this month, the prison authorities had “systematically” ignored Babu’s complaint of eye infection and that only after the HC order was he shifted to Breach Candy Hospital.

Chaudhry requested the court that Babu should not be discharged and sent back to jail on the ground that he does not require “critical care anymore” till June 9, when the HC will his medical bail plea.

After the bench inquired whether Babu’s eye ailment was mucormycosis, Chaudhry said he and Babu’s family do not have an idea whether it is fungal or bacterial infection.

Following this, the bench sought an interim report from the hospital on Babu’s medical condition and treatment before June 1.

“Mucormycosis is a serious infection and somebody may get this after Covid-19 and it affects the life of a person. We need to find out if he is getting proper treatment,” Justice Shinde said.

Noting that injections for mucormycosis were available only at civic and state-run hospitals, Justice Shinde said: “Today, we read that BMC was supplying the injections to private hospitals too. We need to know if Breach Candy Hospital has them. You (NIA and state prison) should not take it as adversarial litigation.”

