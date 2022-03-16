Elgaar Parishad case: Gautam Navlakha allowed 30 min out of anda cell

A special court on Tuesday allowed activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to be taken outside the anda cell he is lodged in at Taloja Central Prison for 30 minutes. Navlakha in his plea filed last December had said that he is 70 and lodged in the prison as an undertrial. The plea added that he is aware that his stay is the jail could be prolonged. “Though my life and liberty stand compromised without trial and I wait patiently for justice and freedom, I have not forfeited my rights…I have to make sure that my physical and mental health do not suffer due to prolonged incarceration,” his plea said. Navlakha was arrested in April 2020 in connection with the case. Last October, his partner Sahba Husain said in a statement that he has been shifted to the high-security anda cell from the regular barracks.