Elgaar Parishad case: Gadling released on temporary bail to attend rituals on mother’s death anniversary

Lawyer Surendra Gadling was released from Taloja Central Jail Friday morning on temporary bail to attend rituals on his mother’s first death anniversary. The Bombay High Court had granted him the temporary bail last month.

Gadling was arrested on June 6, 2018, by the Pune police in the Elgaar Parishad case. His mother had passed away on August 15 last year and his plea to join his family members to perform the last rites was rejected by a special court in September.

Gadling filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court, which the National Investigation Agency opposed stating that it should not be allowed considering the seriousness of the offence.

The High Court said Gadling could be released on temporary bail from August 13 to August 21 “purely on humanitarian ground”. It has put various conditions, including that he will mark his presence before the police station in whose jurisdiction he resides in Nagpur.

“From the perusal of the impugned order, it does not appear that the NIA court approached the issue from the perspective of humanitarian consideration. In our view, the NIA court misdirected itself in importing the considerations which bear upon grant of regular bail to a prayer for release on humanitarian ground,” the High Court had said in its order on July 30.