Thursday, July 07, 2022

Elgaar Parishad case: Court rejects demand for nets, but asks jail to take precautions against mosquitoes

On Monday, another court had directed the Taloja prison SP to allow mosquito net to Antilia case accused Sunil Mane

Written by Sadaf Modak | Mumbai |
July 8, 2022 12:13:11 am
Elgaar Parishad case, Taloja central jail, gautam navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe court stated that the need was 'genuine' and that as per rules it was necessary to supply articles to prisoners relating to their health.

A SPECIAL court on Thursday rejected applications filed by two accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, 73-year-old journalist Gautam Navlakha and activist Sagar Gorkhe, for access to mosquito nets at Taloja Central Jail where they are lodged. The court rejected their pleas but said that it is giving directions to the jail to deal with mosquitoes.

Incidentally, on Monday, another court had directed the Taloja prison superintendent to allow mosquito net to dismissed cop Sunil Mane lodged there in connection with his alleged role in the Antilia terror threat case.

The court stated that the need was ‘genuine’ and that as per rules it was necessary to supply articles to prisoners relating to their health.

In the case of the accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, Special Judge Rajesh Katariya directed the jail superintendent to take ‘all necessary precautions against mosquitoes’. The court also said that prison areas be kept free from unwanted plants and weeds. “The mosquito insecticides sprays and fumigation shall be done periodically. It shall be done every fortnight during the rainy season,” the court said. It also said that applicants should be permitted to use repellents, ointments and incense sticks. It has sought a compliance report from the jail.

Navlakha and Gorkhe had last month approached the court stating that in May, jail authorities conducted a search of belongings of all inmates and seized mosquito nets from them. Navlakha told the court that he is a senior citizen and had begun using the net after being advised by the medical officer of the jail. Gorkhe had also submitted a complaint to the Kharghar police alleging that the jail authorities had conducted ‘theft’ by seizing his mosquito net which cost him Rs 620.

The court had called for the prison’s reply. The prison officials opposed the plea stating that mosquito nets pose a security threat since strings used to tie them may be used by inmates to harm themselves or others. At least 15 other applications were filed before different courts by inmates of the prison seeking access to mosquito nets claiming that the jail is mosquito-prone and they are facing the risk of contracting diseases including malaria and dengue. An inmate had  also submitted before court that fumigation was not regularly done and though repellents were available in prison canteen, they were to be bought at their own expense and were not very effective against the mosquitoes.

