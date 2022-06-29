Elgaar Parishad case: Court rejects default bail pleas of 5 accused

A SPECIAL court on Tuesday rejected the default bail applications of five accused in the Elgaar Parishad case – Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut – who have been in jail since 2018.

The five were arrested by Pune Police on June 6, 2018. They had then approached a Pune court stating that an extension granted to the police to continue their detention to file a chargesheet was not legal.

In 2020, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the case moved to a special court in Mumbai, but their plea remained pending. The special court decided on it on Tuesday.

The five had said that in August 2018, Pune Police had sought an extension to file the chargesheet, which was granted in September. But the procedure required under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was not followed.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty, representing the NIA, had said that the extension was legal and opposed their pleas. Shetty also submitted that the accused had challenged the extension in 2018 before the Bombay High Court, which had set it aside, but an appeal was then filed before the Supreme Court by the state government in 2019. The SC had ruled in the government’s favour and similar grounds were being raised by the five accused again and hence deserved to be rejected, Shetty submitted before the court.

Special Judge Rajesh Katariya pronounced the order on Tuesday. The detailed order has not been made available yet.

Last year, lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The court had then rejected the bail pleas of her eight co-accused, saying they did not avail the right to be released on default bail before their chargesheets were filed. Meanwhile, accused journalist Gautam Navlakha’s lawyers submitted that he should be given a mosquito net in Taloja jail. The court said it will consider the plea.