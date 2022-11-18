HC grants bail to Anand Teltumbde in Elgaar Parishad case, stays order for a week on NIA request

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, who has been in custody since April 2020. Teltumbde is the third accused in the case to be granted bail by the Bombay High Court after co-accused Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj.

After the NIA requested a stay on the operation of its order to approach the Supreme Court, the high court stayed the same for a week.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Milind N Jadhav pronounced the verdict on Friday after concluding the hearing and reserving its verdict on November 11. The high court directed that Teltumbde be released on bail on furnishing a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

Teltumbde, a septuagenarian, had approached the high court last year against the rejection of his bail plea by a special NIA Court. Teltumbde’s plea claimed that he was never present at the Elgaar Parishad event on December 31, 2017, and did not make any provocative speeches.

Sudha Bharadwaj bail | How HC spelt out limitations of sessions court

Teltumbde (72) told the high court that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had wrongly attributed him as a terrorist while levelling charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) while there were no charges of direct violence by him.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai along with advocate Devyani Kulkarni, representing Teltumbde, had told the bench that his client, who surrendered to NIA in April 2020, be released on bail as the trial is not likely to commence in near future.

Desai said that while the NIA in its chargesheet has claimed that Teltumbde was part of a banned terrorist organisation and abetted terrorist activities, he had not been charged directly for any specific act of violence in the case.

Advertisement

Teltumbde’s counsel said while the stringent bail conditions are stipulated against the person charged with provisions of UAPA, the Supreme Court has said that if trial in such cases is going to take a long time, then the person should not be kept behind bars pending trial.

Desai had said that Teltumbde has written 16 books on the issue of caste in India and he has been active in the civil rights movement for the past 35 years. He added that certain unsigned letters were allegedly found on the computer of the co-accused, which do not suggest that one “Anand” was involved in terrorist activities.

Desai had also referred to the Supreme Court decision and said that being an ordinary member of a terrorist organisation is not a crime as one has to be an active member of the same. Desai added that his client is not even an ordinary member of the banned terrorist organisation.

Advertisement

However, advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA opposed the plea stating that Anand was secretly in touch with his brother Milind Teltumbde, an alleged Maoist leader killed in November last year in an encounter with police. Desai refuted the same and said that Anand has not met his brother for the last 25 years and NIA’s allegations were unjustified.

Teltumbde has also filed a writ plea in the high court challenging the provisions of UAPA.