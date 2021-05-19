Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC to hear Stan Swamy’s medical bail plea today

The Bombay High Court will hear on Wednesday the medical bail plea of Father Stan Swamy, the 84-year old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case.

Swamy’s lawyers on Monday had moved a note in the HC seeking urgent hearing of his plea citing lack of medical facilities and physical distancing in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai — where he is lodged — and his deteriorating health. The HC had accepted the request and listed the matter for Wednesday.

Swamy was arrested last October. On May 4, the HC had directed the Maharashtra government to submit a medical report on his health and also directed the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Elgaar Parishad case, to file a response to Swamy’s bail application.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, representing Swamy, had told the HC that his client is in the advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease, cannot hear and stand on his own.

He had added that with the spread of Covid-19 infection in prisons, Swamy should be released at least on temporary bail for some time.