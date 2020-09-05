Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC seeks NIA’s response on Gautam Navlakha’s default bail plea

Gautam Navlakha, lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail, had surrendered before the NIA on April 14 this year. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and directed the probe agency to respond to an appeal filed by activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, against a special NIA court ruling that rejected his statutory or default bail plea.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik on Friday was hearing Navlakha’s plea, filed through advocate Ragini Ahuja, against the trial court order.

The activist had submitted that as per Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the NIA had failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated period and he had been in detention for over 90 days without the same, and therefore, he was entitled to be released on default bail.

On July 12, a special NIA court in Mumbai, however, rejected the default bail plea and said the period of his house arrest, as per High Court directions, could not be included in the period of detention.

Navlakha, lodged in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail, had surrendered before the NIA on April 14 this year. Between August 29 and October 1 in 2018, Navlakha had been kept under house arrest.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for NIA, said while a criminal appeal against July 12 special NIA court order was to be filed within 30 days as per the law, but was filed after a delay.

Ahuja said it was filed with a delay of nearly two weeks and sought from the court to condone the delay and hear Navlakha’s appeal.

After hearing the submissions, the bench issued notice to NIA seeking its response to the plea and posted further hearing on September 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd