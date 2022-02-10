Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC seeks NIA, state reply on default bail plea of 3 accused

THE BOMBAY High Court on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file within two weeks its reply to review plea filed by Elgaar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who sought review of the December 1 verdict that rejected their plea seeking release on default bail.

The court also said the state prison authority can file a reply to the plea. The plea said the bail request of three was at par with accused Prof Sudha Bharadwaj who secured default bail in December last year and hence the rejection order should be reviewed.

The HC had granted default bail to Bharadwaj, but rejected the pleas of eight other co-accused seeking bail on similar grounds.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar on Wednesday was hearing a review plea by the three accused, filed through advocates Sudeep Pasbola and R Sathyanarayan, seeking to correct the “factual errors” in the December 1 judgment of the HC and to be released on default bail.

While Ferreira and Gonsalves are lodged at Taloja jail, the HC recently extended medical bail granted to Rao till February 28. The court will hear the plea next on February 24.