Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC extends Varavara Rao’s bail till February 28

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended till February 28 the time allotted to Elgaar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao to return to jail.

The octogenarian had been granted medical bail for six months on February 22, last year, and was later allowed to extend it till February 5, 2022.

On Friday, the matter was mentioned before a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N R Borkar.

Rao’s plea said the six-month period following his release from jail had ended on September 5 and that he continues to suffer from various ailments. The 82-year-old added that medical reports showed he has asymptomatic Parkinson’s disease, neurological ailments and severe abdomen pain, indicating evidence of umbilical hernia.

Rao also sought modification of the high court’s condition that he must not leave Mumbai, seeking instead that he be allowed to return to Telangana.

“Due to paucity of time, it is not possible for us to hear the matter today. The ad-interim protection, granted earlier, is extended till February 28, 2022,” the bench said, and posted the matter for further hearing to February 25.