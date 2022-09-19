Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC dismisses Hany Babu’s bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday turned down an appeal filed by Elgaar Parishad case accused Hany Babu challenging the rejection of his bail plea by a special NIA court. The court had concluded the hearing on Babu’s plea on August 29 before reserving its verdict.

“The appeal is dismissed,” the division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar held.

On August 25, claiming that Babu was involved in a conspiracy to set up a ‘Janta Sarkar’ (people’s government) by overthrowing the elected government through an armed struggle, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the bail plea of the former Delhi University associate professor.

In its detailed order, the special court had said that there is prima facie evidence that Babu was “actively involved” in activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. Babu was arrested by the NIA in 2020 and booked under charges including criminal conspiracy and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In his appeal in the high court, filed through advocates Yug Mohit Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, Babu said that there was no evidence against him to suggest that he had intended to support or supported activities causing disaffection against India and there was no material to charge him under the UAPA.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, submitted that Babu wanted to promote and expand Naxalism and he was a part of the conspiracy in which the ultimate goal was to wage a war against India by overthrowing the elected government.

The central agency submitted that Babu had not only been involved in sourcing information on making explosives, but had also indulged in garnering support from foreign countries for the banned organisation to carry out anti-national activities.

The agency concluded its arguments on August 29, stating that Babu’s activities amount to terrorist acts and the question of granting release on bail to someone charged with such a serious offence does not arise, therefore the plea be dismissed.

However, in his rejoinder, advocate Chaudhry submitted for Babu that his client cannot be prosecuted when no terrorist act is committed by him or alleged against him and he cannot be tried under the UAPA. Chaudhry added that the trial in the case will take a long time, the applicant had been in jail for over two years, and since there is no threat of him absconding or tampering with the evidence, denial of bail would be “cruel” and “perverse”. The detailed court judgment will be made available in due course.