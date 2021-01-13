Elgaar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde files bail application

Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case, filed a bail application before the special court on Tuesday.

Teltumbde was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 14, last year. This is the first bail application he has filed since the NIA filed a chargesheet against him and seven others last October.

The chargesheet had claimed that Teltumbde, who taught at IIT-Kharagpur and later at the Goa Institute of Management before his arrest, used to attend international conferences and bring back Maoist literature and videos.

An interim bail application filed by Teltumbde last April citing Covid-19 pandemic was rejected.

The court on Tuesday also heard arguments on the bail application filed by 83-year old Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest and Jharkhand-based tribal rights activist. Swamy was also arrested last October and chargesheeted by the NIA.

His bail plea stated that the fact that his custody was not sought over two years after the FIR was filed shows that he was not considered a flight risk or someone who would tamper with evidence.