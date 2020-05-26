Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Guatam Navlakha sent in judicial custody till June 22

Civil Rights activist Gautam Navlakha Civil Rights activist Gautam Navlakha

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday remanded civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha in judicial custody till June 22 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, PTI reported.

Navlakha had surrendered before the NIA in Delhi on April 14 and was brought in Mumbai, earlier today. Last month he was sent in judicial custody at Tihar jail on April 25. He surrendered a week after the Supreme Court refused to grant him more time.

Explained | A quick recap of Elgaar Parishad case

He would be lodged at Taloja jail near Mumbai, PTI stated.

Last week on Friday, he had sought an interim bail from the NIA on the ground that due to his “advanced age”, he is at a “higher risk” of being infected by Covid-19 in jail.

Navlakha and several other activists have been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.