Elgaar Parishad case: Accused claims emails ‘intercepted’ without authorisation

July 30, 2022 4:31:45 am
ARUN FERREIRA, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, claimed before the special court on Friday that certain emails relied on as evidence by the prosecution were ‘intercepted’ without authorisation.
Ferreira had moved a plea seeking that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the investigation from Pune police, had not provided an order from a competent authority regarding the ‘interception’ of emails relied upon it as evidence.
The NIA denied that there was any interception stating that the emails referred to by Ferreira were downloaded following proper procedure during its probe.
The emails referred to by Ferreira are alleged to have been seized from the electronic devices of his co-accused Rona Wilson in 2018 by the Pune police. Ferreira submitted in court that the emails are alleged to have been sent and received between two email IDs, claimed to be those of the accused Varavara Rao and a wanted accused.
The emails have communication regarding arms and ammunition that form a part of the evidence against the accused who are alleged to be members of the banned organisation CPI (Maoist).
Ferreira told the court on Friday that according to the documents, the Pune police investigators downloaded the email communication on four occasions within an hour of them being sent and it is being referred to as evidence without showing an order from a competent authority.
His plea sought for the order to be provided to the accused. He said that the email communication was not acquired by the investigators from either the sender or the recipient and that it amounted to ‘interception’ which required permission.
The NIA has submitted that an email ID and a password were found in a document seized from Wilson’s electronic device. This was received after a forensic analysis of the device was conducted. The investigating officer then downloaded the communication in presence of two independent witnesses and a cyber expert. The officer also videographed the procedure as a precautionary measure. NIA prosecutor Vishal Goutham told the court that according to the definition of ‘interception’, such communication would have to be accessed by the investigators before it was received by the intended recipient.
