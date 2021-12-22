Elgaar Parishad case: 8 move Bombay HC claiming ‘factual error’ in verdict that denied them default bail

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar, while granting default bail to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, had rejected the default bail pleas filed by accused Varavara Rao, Sudhir Dhawale, Vernon Gonsalves, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Arun Ferreira.

Eight accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, whose bail pleas have been rejected by the Bombay High Court, approached the HC on Tuesday claiming that the judgment denying them relief was based on a “factual error,” as they had in fact filed default bail pleas within the stipulated time period, contrary to the observations made by the court in its December 1 order.