Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC reserves verdict on Hany Babu’s bail petition

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu, a Delhi University associate professor, challenging the rejection of his bail plea by a special NIA court.

The special court’s order in February said there was prima facie evidence that Babu was “actively involved” with the banned CPI (Maoist). The National Investigation Agency arrested him in 2020 on charges including criminal conspiracy and under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On August 25, the NIA opposed the bail plea claiming that Babu was involved in a conspiracy to set up “Janta Sarkar” (people’s government) by overthrowing the elected government through armed struggle.

In his appeal in the high court, Babu said there was no evidence to suggest that he had intended to or supported activities causing disaffection towards India and there was no material to charge him under the UAPA.

On August 25, additional solicitor-general Anil Singh submitted that Babu wanted to promote Naxalism and that he was a part of a conspiracy to wage war against India by overthrowing the elected government. The NIA counsel also said Babu was a close associate of co-accused Sudha Bharadwaj, who was granted bail by the court last year, and was involved in mobilising people from religious minorities against the government.

“A ‘revolution’ act was to be performed wherein words like ‘enemy’ were used for the state,” the counsel said.

On August 26, the central agency accused Babu of sourcing information on making explosives and mobilising foreign support for the banned organisation’s activities. The agency concluded its arguments on Monday stating that Babu’s activities amounted to terrorist acts and that the question of granting bail to someone charged with such a serious offence did not arise.

However, Babu’s counsel Yug Mohit Chaudhry submitted that he could not be prosecuted because he did not commit any terrorist act. The DU teacher cannot therefore be tried under the UAPA, Chaudhry further said. Chaudhry also said denying bail to Babu would be “cruel” and “perverse” given that the trial would take a long time to complete and he had already been in jail for over two years.

After the submissions concluded, a bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar reserved its verdict.