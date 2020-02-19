Elgaar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon are two different issues, says Uddhav Thackeray

“I decide the Sena’s policy and decisions which are expressed through Saamana. No advertiser decides the Sena’s stand on anything. So, the Sena’s stand does not change due to an advertisement in Saamana,” Uddhav said. “I decide the Sena’s policy and decisions which are expressed through Saamana. No advertiser decides the Sena’s stand on anything. So, the Sena’s stand does not change due to an advertisement in Saamana,” Uddhav said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said the Elgaar Parishad case and Bhima Koregaon violence were two different issues.

“Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon are two different issues. The issue of Dalits is related to Bhima Koregaon. I have not handed over its investigation to the Centre and never will. I want to make it clear that there will be no injustice to Dalits,” he said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation in the Elgaar Parishad case. After initially opposing the Centre’s decision, Thackeray later said the Maharashtra government would let the NIA take over the investigation. This has upset its alliance partner NCP.

Thackeray also clarified that the Sena has not changed its stand on the refinery in Ratnagiri. Local residents have been apprehensive about Sena’s stand after an advertisement appeared in Saamana’s Konkan edition enlisting the benefits of the refinery and petrochemicals project in Ratnagiri.

“I decide the Sena’s policy and decisions which are expressed through Saamana. No advertiser decides the Sena’s stand on anything. So, the Sena’s stand does not change due to an advertisement in Saamana,” he said.

Thackeray also held a review meeting on Ratnagiri district. He said the SindhuRatna development scheme was being brought for development in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts. He also directed the administration that all required facilities should be provided to Chipi airport in Sindhudurg so that its operations can start from May 1.

