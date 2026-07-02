NIA records statement of 6 over Mumbai Press Club meet cited in Elgaar bail plea

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recorded the statements of six persons, including three journalists expelled from the Mumbai Press Club and three office-bearers of the club, as part of its probe into the January 19 gathering at the club that has become central to its bid to cancel the bail of several accused in the Elgaar Parishad case.

Sources said the agency questioned senior journalists Gurbir Singh, Bernard D’Mello and Shrikant Modak, who were expelled from the club in April, along with Mumbai Press Club secretary Mayuresh Ganpatye, chairman Rajesh Mascarenhas and treasurer Sourabh Sharma during the first week of June.

According to sources, NIA officials sought details of the January 19 meeting held on the club’s terrace, which was attended by several accused in the Elgaar Parishad case who are currently out on bail.

The agency asked the office-bearers how the club management learnt about the gathering, who informed them about the presence of the accused, and whether anyone approached the club after the event and what action the management subsequently took.

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The investigators also questioned the club officials on the disciplinary proceedings that culminated in the expulsion of the three journalists, including the internal inquiry, the evidence considered and the basis on which the managing committee decided to suspend their membership for six years.

One of the journalists questioned by the NIA said the agency also sought to know the purpose of the meeting, who attended it and whether the organisers or participants had any links with the Bhima Koregaon accused or with Naxal organisations.

“The dinner was a celebratory gathering after Gautam Navlakha’s bail conditions were relaxed late last year, allowing him to travel to his hometown of Delhi instead of remaining confined to Mumbai,” the journalist told the agency, adding that discussions centred on prison conditions and the health of incarcerated prisoners.

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The January 19 meeting has figured prominently in the NIA’s application before the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

The agency has argued that the accused violated bail conditions prohibiting them from establishing communication with co-accused or persons allegedly involved in similar activities by attending the gathering together.

Meanwhile opposing the plea, 87-year-old Telugu poet Varavara Rao has told the court that there was no misuse of bail and that the conditions cannot be read in isolation. He argued that the restriction was intended to prevent any conduct that could prejudice the trial and that no such situation had arisen.

In his affidavit, Rao said the invitation to the gathering was extended orally by a third party and that the accused attended without prior knowledge that others facing trial in the case would also be present.

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He further relied on statements recorded by the NIA from Press Club members, members of its internal committee and the three expelled journalists to contend that the discussions at the meeting were limited to issues such as prison life and inmates’ health.

“There is nothing to show that any accused tried to contact or communicate with any co-accused or any other person involved in similar activities,” Rao submitted, adding that given his age and medical condition, cancellation of bail should not be resorted to lightly.

Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira have also filed replies opposing the NIA’s application. The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on July 10.