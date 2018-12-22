Elgaar Parishad accused wants to give letter to Bhim Army chief, court says no

An application filed by an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, seeking permission to submit a letter to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, was rejected by a Pune court on Friday.

Azad is expected to visit Pune at the end of this month to attend programmes organised by the Bhim Army to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Sudhir Dhawale, one of the activists arrested by Pune City Police for his alleged links with the CPI-Maoist, had submitted the letter before Special Judge K D Vadane on December 17. He had sought permission to give the letter to Azad through the court.

On Friday, District Government pleader Ujjwala Pawar argued before that the letter didn’t mention an address. “So, we are not aware which Chandrashekhar Ravan they want to give this letter to,” Pawar told the court. The prosecution sought a next date for hearing on this letter, and the court asked Pawar to file a say by January 4.

Defence lawyer Siddharth Patil argued that there was no point in giving the letter to Azad after his public rally was over. Patil also asked Judge Vadane whether Dhawale should read the letter before the court, but the latter said he will read the letter himself and pass an order later in the day.

“The court order mentions that our application has been rejected at this stage as there should not be any problem during the commemoration of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1. The court has asked the prosecution to file their say by January 4. The court may hear our application again after the say of prosecution is filed,” said Dhawale’s lawyer Patil.

However, the letter went viral on social media and its content were reported in the media.

The letter has been signed by Dhawale and four other accused, including advocate Surendra Gadling, Sudha Bharadwaj, Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson, and it alleges that Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote are conspirators of the Koregaon Bhima violence.

The letter claims that police have falsely linked the Elgaar Parishad case accused to Maoists and mentions that the main allegation by police, about Elgaar Parishad being funded by the Maoist group, was totally wrong and that retired Supreme Court Justice P B Sawant and retired High Court Justice B G Kolse Patil were the organisers of the conference.