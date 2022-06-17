Elgaar Parishad accused seek mosquito nets, jail authorities call it security risk

In a reply to applications filed by Elgaar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha and Sagar Gorkhe seeking mosquito nets, Taloja Central Jail authorities have said mosquito nets are a security concern to undertrials. Jail authorities said mosquito nets require a long rope and nails to set up and so, are a security risk to undertrials who may want to harm themselves or others. They also said they are taking steps to fumigate the premises and other means like mosquito repellents are available in the prison canteen.

The accused had sought access to mosquito nets in jail stating that the jail authorities had seized them during a check last month. Over 11 applications were received by courts, including from the Elgaar Parishad accused. The court said that it will consider the pleas and pass orders.