Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu denied permission to go to Kerala

Rejecting a plea filed by Delhi University associate professor and Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu for permission to stay in Kerala for two months with his mother, a special court in Mumbai said he was allowed last month for a visit, and should consider moving her to Mumbai if he wants to reside with her.

Babu was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in December 2025, over five years since his arrest in the case. Among the conditions imposed on him are that he has to live in the jurisdiction of the court and cannot leave the city without the special court’s permission. He sought permission this month to visit Kerala for two months to celebrate Eid with his 80-year-old mother, and for a medical follow-up after he underwent a surgery recently.