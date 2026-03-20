Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu denied permission to go to Kerala

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Rejecting a plea filed by Delhi University associate professor and Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu for permission to stay in Kerala for two months with his mother, a special court in Mumbai said he was allowed last month for a visit, and should consider moving her to Mumbai if he wants to reside with her.
Babu was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in December 2025, over five years since his arrest in the case. Among the conditions imposed on him are that he has to live in the jurisdiction of the court and cannot leave the city without the special court’s permission. He sought permission this month to visit Kerala for two months to celebrate Eid with his 80-year-old mother, and for a medical follow-up after he underwent a surgery recently.
“So far as the celebration of Eid with old age-old mother and follow up for gall bladder operation are concerned, these reasons now are not of much significance. Because, in the previous month itself, this court has permitted this applicant/accused Hany Babu to go to his native place in Kerala and stay with his mother and also get operated for gall bladder. That is in the last month itself, thus the applicant/accused has resided with his mother for a considerably long period.
Now, if he wants to reside with his mother for some more time, he should think seriously to get her shifted to Mumbai,” special judge C S Baviskar said in the order passed on March 18. He had been permitted on February 10 to visit Kerala, and directed to return by March 2.
The judge also said that Babu’s medical records are normal and can undergo medical checkup in Mumbai.
“World-Class medical facilities in every branch of the medical field are available in Mumbai, in private, charity and Municipal/Government hospitals,” the court said. It said that the high court’s
condition cannot be given a ‘go-by’ to. “The applicant/ accused appears to have taken the order of the Hon’ble High Court too lightly and too casually,” the court said.
The trial in the case is yet to begin. Most of the 16 accused arrested in the case are not residents of Mumbai or Maharashtra. While the 14 out on bail currently have to make applications from time to time citing reasons for travel, the court has passed orders, either allowing or rejecting their pleas, based on its consideration of the reasons cited. This week, it had rejected the plea of Telugu poet
Varavara Rao to shift to Hyderabad pending trial.
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