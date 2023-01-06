Elgaar case: Bombay HC disposes of Hany Babu’s plea after being told he underwent cataract surgery at private hospital

Disposing of a plea by former Delhi University associate professor and Elgaar Parishad case accused Hany Babu seeking temporary release on medical grounds, the Bombay High Court said that after it allowed the Elgaar case accused to be treated at private hospitals, it has been flooded with similar pleas by many charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Prakash D Naik disposed of the plea by Hany Babu after it was informed that Hany Babu had undergone cataract surgery at Saifee Hospital, a private hospital in South Mumbai, and his discharge papers from the hospital were submitted. It added that the prison authority shall take Babu to the private hospital again on January 9 as mentioned in the discharge summary.

Hany Babu was arrested by the NIA in 2020 for allegedly being “actively involved” with the banned CPI (Maoist). He has been in judicial custody at Taloja central prison for over two years.

On December 15, 2022, the bench allowed Babu to undergo cataract surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai. He had approached the court seeking interim bail on health grounds for three months. Babu had sought interim release from jail for cataract surgery and treatment for upper abdominal pain and osteoarthritis at a private hospital in Mumbai at his own expense.

He submitted before the division bench that he had approached prison authorities and the special NIA court seeking relief for his health issues. However, he had to approach the high court as he got no response from either.

Babu had said he lost his vision significantly due to cataract and was experiencing acute and unrelenting pain in his stomach and knees. He had claimed that the jail authorities violated his fundamental right to healthcare and medical treatment provided under Article 21 (Right to personal liberty) of the Constitution.

The bench said the other accused directly approached the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution, which empowers the high court to issue writs to any person or authority including the government, while the proper remedy was to approach the trial court seeking medical treatment. The court added that the treatment must be done at a government facility and only if the said facility is not available, can a private hospital be considered.