Eleven of 12 victims of Nashik bus accident identified, kin of three await DNA report

Two days after the Nashik bus accident that killed a dozen passengers including a three-year-old girl, the identities of 11 of the 12 deceased have been established with the help of their belongings or valuables. The DNA of the 12th victim, who is still unidentified, has been preserved for analysis.

Meanwhile, families of three of the identified victims have asked the state government to conduct DNA tests on the remains to reconfirm the identity of the deceased who have been charred beyond recognition.

“Out of the 11 identified bodies, nine have been handed over (to relatives). The remaining three bodies have been charred completely. So, to avoid any misidentification, their DNA samples have been sent for analysis,” said Radhakrishna Game, the Nashik divisional commissioner. The bodies have been kept in the morgue of Nashik District Hospital to avoid further decomposition.

Meanwhile, out of the 41 injured patients who were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, 34 have been discharged. “At present, only seven patients — two in private hospitals and five at the Nashik district hospital – are undergoing treatment,” said Dr Ashok Thorat, civil surgeon of the district. One of the patients who has sustained head injury is admitted in ICU at a private medical college.

The bus owned by Chintamani Travels was heading from Yavatmal to Mumbai when around 5.15 am on Saturday, it reportedly collided with the dumper truck at Nandur Naka on Nashik-Aurangabad highway. Due to the collision, the truck’s diesel tank got damaged and the bus soon caught fire while most of the passengers were sleeping.

The police have booked three people — truck driver Lavkush Yadav, and the deceased bus driver Brahma Manwar for negligence, rash driving and overspeeding along with helper Deepak Shende.