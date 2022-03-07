Elevated road to extend Eastern Freeway directly till Thane

Soon, one will be able to travel directly to Thane from South Mumbai and vice versa using the eastern freeway without getting down at the Eastern Express Highway. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to extend the Eastern Freeway from Chheda Nagar junction to Thane via an elevated road through Kamraj Nagar, Ramabai Colony and Ghatkopar.

The Eastern Freeway has two north-bound lanes and two south-bound ones and currently it starts from the P D’mello Road in South Mumbai and ends at the Shivaji Nagar in Chembur.

MMRDA officials said road from Shivaji Nagar was originally meant to be extended till Ghatkopar but the plan was deferred as it would have resulted in destruction of mangroves. There was also a large slum pocket coming in the way of the project but the issue has now being resolved.