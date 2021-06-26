Elevated road between Hindmata and Parel flyover opens to traffic

Every year after heavy rainfall, areas like Hindmata and Parel face severe waterlogging. (File)

THE ELEVATED road between Hindmata and Parel flyover was opened to traffic from Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the work on both sides of the elevated road has been completed.

The civic body raised the road level between two flyovers by 1.2 meters so that traffic is not affected during waterlogging.

“Every year during the monsoon after heavy rainfall areas like Hindmata and Parel face severe waterlogging… Following this the traffic on B A Road between Parel and Hindmata had to shut down for hours,” said a BMC official. The BMC has spent about Rs 7 crore on this project.

“Inaugurated the elevated road between Parel TT Flyover and Hindmata Flyover. This elevated road would ensure that we don’t face traffic jams due to heavy rains and waterlogging,” tweeted Aaditya Thackeray.