Elephanta Festival: Not enough toilets

The Elephanta Festival, held on the island on Sunday, drew a large number of tourists but local residents complained that the authorities had not built enough toilets for the visitors.

Six to eight public washrooms were built behind the main entry of the caves, right off the jetty, for an island that receives over 200 visitors daily on an average and on special days, like on Sunday, the footfall increases to an average of 800 people, residents claimed.

“In 2016, work on these washrooms started. However, during the 2017 monsoon, they were damaged and battered. No work has taken place since then,” Madhav Koli, a resident, claimed.

The washrooms have no water, even doors and roofs. “We helped repair three of them,” Sanjay Gharat, a shopkeeper and a resident of the village, said.

This was the 30th edition of the Elephanta Festival. “Although the MTDC organises it every year, it never makes arrangements for enough public toilets and washrooms,” Gharat said.

“The island is a UNESCO heritage site, so we have to maintain a certain balance between restrictions and development, this is why we don’t get any portable toilets to the island. However, we have placed guides to direct tourists to the resorts. If tourists and residents faced any problems, I will have to check,” MTDC’s joint Managing Director Ashutosh Rathod said.