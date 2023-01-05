Electronic records relied on during probe dubious, says Gonsalves in discharge plea

VERNON GONSALVES, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, filed his discharge application before the special court on Wednesday, stating that electronic records relied on by the investigators are dubious.

Referring to multiple reports by US-based forensic consulting firm Arsenal Consulting, which said that malware was planted on the electronic devices of his co-accused, Gonsalves has said the main evidence in the case is ‘unworthy of credit’.

“They (electronic evidence) are all unauthenticated, unsecured, uncertified and untestified and therefore inadmissible and unprovable and ex-facie untenable. Forensic analysis by Arsenal Consulting…has disclosed that the incriminating records shown on some of the accused were planted on their computers without their knowledge by using malware. Since this is the main evidence in this case, its dubious nature calls into question the whole basis of the case. This evidence is dubious and unworthy of credit,” the 95 page plea states.

A petition filed by Gonsalves on the reports of Arsenal before the Bombay High Court is pending. The National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the case, has said that the reports were submitted on the basis of records given to the firm by the defence lawyers and hence are not authorised and cannot be relied upon.