Electrician falls off equipment during coach repair at railway workshop, dies

A 44-year-old electrician working in the Lower Parel workshop of Western Railway died after he met with an accident during the repair and maintenance of railway coach on Thursday.

The victim, Santosh Gunjal, fell off on an equipment, sustaining grievous injuries, sources said.

Gunjal was rushed to the railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

“The matter has been referred to Factory Inspector and an internal inquiry has been ordered,” said an official.

Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway, visited the site and reviewed all safety arrangements at the workshop.