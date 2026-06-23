Electric fleet expansion plan: BEST to induct 1,500 AC midi buses through wet-lease model

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The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is set to induct 1,500 new air-conditioned electric midi buses with drivers under the Centre’s PM E-Drive Scheme through the wet-lease model for a period of 12 years.
On Tuesday, the BEST Committee cleared a per-kilometre rate of Rs 60.25 for leasing the buses from wet-lease operators Greencell Mobility Pvt Ltd and Sai Green Projects Pvt Ltd for the midi buses.
The rates emerged through a tender floated by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for the procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of electric buses under Phase II of the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ PM E-Drive Scheme.
CESL accepted bids from a joint venture led by Greencell Mobility and Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd for 1,050 bises while the remaining 450 buses will be operated by a joint venture of Sai Green Projects Pvt Ltd and Sai Green Mobility Pvt Ltd. The PSU approved a per-kilometer rate of Rs 60.25 per kilometre, excluding GST, for 9-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric midi buses via the tendering process.
Consequently, the selected operators will be asked to make a detailed presentation before committee members in a forthcoming meeting on the implementation plan, procurement timeline, operational framework and other key provisions of the concession agreement before it is signed by BEST.
The 1,500 buses are being procured under the PM E-Drive (PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) Scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The scheme provides financial support for the adoption of electric buses, including a subsidy of Rs 25 lakh per midi bus.
For the proposed 1,500 buses, the total central assistance is expected to amount to Rs 375 crore.
BEST had submitted its proposal for the buses to the Ministry of Heavy Industries in October 2025 after securing approvals from the Maharashtra government. Thereafter, CESL floated a joint tender covering the deployment of electric buses across multiple states and Delhi on a gross cost contract basis.
The addition is expected to significantly expand BEST’s electric fleet, which currently includes buses inducted under government schemes including FAME-I, FAME-II and the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
The proposal forms part of BEST’s broader strategy to expand its electric bus fleet and strengthen public transport services across Mumbai.
The undertaking stated currently operates a fleet of 2,802 buses, of which 46.7% remain electric. The BEST administration explained that rising passenger demand, the rapid expansion of the metro network, increasing dependence on public transport and the need to improve last-mile connectivity have necessitated a substantial increase in bus availability.
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