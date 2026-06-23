Electric fleet expansion plan: BEST to induct 1,500 AC midi buses through wet-lease model

The proposal forms part of BEST’s broader strategy to expand its electric bus fleet and strengthen public transport services across Mumbai. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is set to induct 1,500 new air-conditioned electric midi buses with drivers under the Centre’s PM E-Drive Scheme through the wet-lease model for a period of 12 years.

On Tuesday, the BEST Committee cleared a per-kilometre rate of Rs 60.25 for leasing the buses from wet-lease operators Greencell Mobility Pvt Ltd and Sai Green Projects Pvt Ltd for the midi buses.

The rates emerged through a tender floated by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for the procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of electric buses under Phase II of the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ PM E-Drive Scheme.