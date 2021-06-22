Elections to local bodies only after 70% people are vaccinated in Maharashtra: Minister

Elections to zila parishads, gram panchayats, municipal corporations were scheduled between November 2021 to February 2022. These are scheduled in various phases.

THE ELECTIONS to local bodies in Maharashtra are likely to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rural Development Minister Hassan Mushriff on Monday said the local bodies elections will not take place until 70 per cent of the state population is vaccinated against the virus.

“The elections to the local bodies are a mammoth exercise. And unless we have 70 per cent of people vaccinated, it would put them to risk,” he said.

Elections to zila parishads, gram panchayats, municipal corporations were scheduled between November 2021 to February 2022. These are scheduled in various phases.

However, following the second wave of the pandemic coupled with the threat of the third wave, the state government is not keen on local bodies polls as of now.

Insiders in the state government said that all the local bodies elections will not take place this year.

According to the health ministry data currently 2.76 crore people in the state have been inoculated. The total population of Maharashtra is pegged at 11.4 crore according to the 2011 Census.

At present, a sizeable population, who got their first dose, are awaiting their second dose while more than 8 crore people are yet to receive the first dose.