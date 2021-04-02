Elections in 4 states will give new direction to national politics says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that ongoing elections in four states, especially in Assam and West Bengal, will give a new direction to national politics(File)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that ongoing elections in four states, especially in Assam and West Bengal, will give a new direction to national politics.

“The results of the elections in the four states, especially Assam and West Bengal, will give a new direction to national politics and the nature of the Opposition alliance will be discussed,” Raut told mediapersons. Assembly elections are being held in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well.

Raut said that West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others, appealing to all Opposition parties to unite at the national level. “She has taken an initiative and everyone should think about it,” he added.

The Sena leader further said that Thackeray will take a call on Banerjee’s letter.“Congress is giving a tough fight in Assam and the country is looking at the West Bengal elections,” said Raut, adding that TMC will win the polls.