Maharashtra request prompts four changes to poll panel software

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented four changes to its ECINet software and procedures sought by Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, giving Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) greater discretion in handling notices issued during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The changes allow voters to submit documents beyond the 13 categories listed in notices, make personal hearings exceptional, give EROs greater authority to decide cases involving discrepancies and remove mandatory upload of an extract from the previous SIR roll.

Chockalingam sought the changes in a September 24 letter to senior ECI officials, arguing that software restrictions were limiting the powers of EROs, who are legally responsible for preparing and revising electoral rolls.

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The issue concerns voters who receive notices because their records could not be linked to the previous SIR roll or because the software flagged mismatches in their details. Such “logical discrepancies” can include a mismatch in a parent’s name or an implausible age gap between parent and child. These flags do not establish that a voter is ineligible.

The first change removes the requirement for voters issued such notices to routinely attend personal hearings at the office of the ERO or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). Under the procedure announced by the ECI on September 26, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit voters’ homes, collect supporting documents and upload them on ECINet for the ERO or AERO to consider. Hearings may be held in exceptional cases, preferably online.

The second change allows voters to submit documents beyond the 13 categories listed. The Maharashtra CEO’s office said in an October 1 press note that the BLO App had been updated with an “Any other Documents” option. Chockalingam had argued that the list was indicative, not exhaustive, since voters from tribal, homeless and other vulnerable communities might not possess any of the specified documents.

The third change gives EROs greater discretion in deciding cases involving logical discrepancies. Previously, if an ERO could not resolve a discrepancy on the basis of a BLO’s report alone, supporting documents had to be sent to the District Election Officer (DEO) for verification. Chockalingam sought authority for EROs to decide such cases themselves. Under the revised procedure, the ERO or AERO assesses documents and field-level verification material. The Maharashtra CEO’s September 30 instructions said that eligible voters should be given opportunity to submit documents.

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The fourth change removes the mandatory upload of an “Extract of Last SIR” in every logical discrepancy case. Chockalingam had argued that the software identified discrepancies by comparing voter records with the previous SIR roll, making the additional upload unnecessary. On October 15, he confirmed to The Indian Express that the upload was no longer compulsory. He said the change would reduce the workload of BLOs.

The changes follow an Indian Express investigation published on September 23 that reported concerns raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi that software controls were restricting the powers of officers concerned.