Election Commission seeks NCP records as rivals call Sunetra Pawar’s election “void”

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) workers and leaders gather at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai on the occasion of the party's 27th Foundation Day. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

The Election Commission of India has asked the Nationalist Congress Party to submit resolutions approving key amendments to its constitution. The move comes amid a growing internal dispute over whether Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar‘s election as the party’s national president was valid.

In a letter dated July 27, the ECI sought a response from Pawar, referring back to her own communications from February 26 and March 10. In those letters, Pawar had asked the poll panel not to consider a newly submitted party constitution and had forwarded the list of members of the party’s new executive committee.

The dispute traces back to NCP national secretary Sachchidanand Singh, who issued a legal notice on July 9 challenging the process that elected Pawar. The notice, sent to Pawar, Praful Patel and national general secretary Brijmohan Srivastava, seeks to have her election declared void.