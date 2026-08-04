Election Commission seeks NCP records as rivals call Sunetra Pawar’s election “void”

ECI wants proof NCP's constitution changes were properly approved, after a legal notice challenged the process that made Sunetra Pawar national president.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiAug 4, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Election Commission seeks NCP records as rivals call Sunetra Pawar's election "void" Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) workers and leaders gather at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai on the occasion of the party's 27th Foundation Day. (Express photo by Akash Patil)
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The Election Commission of India has asked the Nationalist Congress Party to submit resolutions approving key amendments to its constitution. The move comes amid a growing internal dispute over whether Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar‘s election as the party’s national president was valid.

In a letter dated July 27, the ECI sought a response from Pawar, referring back to her own communications from February 26 and March 10. In those letters, Pawar had asked the poll panel not to consider a newly submitted party constitution and had forwarded the list of members of the party’s new executive committee.

The dispute traces back to NCP national secretary Sachchidanand Singh, who issued a legal notice on July 9 challenging the process that elected Pawar. The notice, sent to Pawar, Praful Patel and national general secretary Brijmohan Srivastava, seeks to have her election declared void.

Election Commission seeks NCP records as rivals call Sunetra Pawar's election "void" Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar attends the programme. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Singh’s central claim: a meeting on February 17, held after the death of former party chief Ajit Pawar, decided that Praful Patel would serve as interim national president. The very next day, Singh alleges, the process to elect a new president began without following the party constitution’s procedures. He says only the authorised acting president had the power to convene the national convention and start the election, not the general secretary, and that mandatory steps, including appointing an independent election authority and publishing an election schedule, were skipped.

Election Commission seeks NCP records as rivals call Sunetra Pawar's election "void"

The ECI’s letter doesn’t rule on any of this. It asks the party to produce resolutions covering four areas: party membership, the constitution of state committees, suspension of party committees, and use of party funds.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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