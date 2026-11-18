The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the Maharashtra Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by nearly a month. The dates to distribute and collect the enumeration forms and the date to publish the final voter list have also been revised by the Election Commission.

Maharashtra’s final electoral roll will now be published on December 22.

EC revises Maharashtra SIR schedule

As per the revised schedule, enumeration forms for voters will be generated and printed by November 18, and distributed and collected between November 18 and November 30. The process of dealing with the forms received, including those relating to voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), will have to be completed by December 10.