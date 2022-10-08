EC freezes Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol for both Uddhav, Shinde camp

The Election Commission of India on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena party’s electoral symbol of bow and arrow in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly by-poll, amid a tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray faction and its rival Eknath Shinde group.

The Commission passed an interim order which said that neither two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol “Bow & Arrow”, reserved for “Shivsena.”

The EC’s order said, “both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party “Shivsena” and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections.”

The Commission has asked both party factions to submit a new name and symbol for the groups by 1:00 pm on October 10, 2022.

On Friday, the Election Commission asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction to respond by Saturday on rival Eknath Shinde group’s claim on the party’s bow and arrow election symbol in view of the November 3 Andheri East Assembly bypoll. The EC directive came after the Shinde faction submitted a memorandum on October 4, stating that it be allocated the symbol as the bypoll is approaching.

In a letter to Thackeray, the EC directed it to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 pm on October 8. “In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly,” it added.

Shinde’s letter to the EC had claimed that the Thackeray-led Sena will illegally make an attempt to field a candidate and claim the symbol without having the necessary support within the party.