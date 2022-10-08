scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

EC freezes Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol for both Uddhav, Shinde camp

The Commission passed an interim order which said that neither two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol "Bow & Arrow", reserved for "Shivsena".

Shinde’s October 4 letter to the EC had claimed that the Thackeray-led Sena will illegally make an attempt to field a candidate and claim the symbol without having the necessary support within the party.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena party’s electoral symbol of bow and arrow in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly by-poll, amid a tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray faction and its rival Eknath Shinde group.

The Commission passed an interim order which said that neither two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol “Bow & Arrow”, reserved for “Shivsena.”

The EC’s order said, “both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party “Shivsena” and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections.”

The Commission has asked both party factions to submit a new name and symbol for the groups by 1:00 pm on October 10, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

On Friday, the Election Commission asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction to respond by Saturday on rival Eknath Shinde group’s claim on the party’s bow and arrow election symbol in view of the November 3 Andheri East Assembly bypoll. The EC directive came after the Shinde faction submitted a memorandum on October 4, stating that it be allocated the symbol as the bypoll is approaching.

In a letter to Thackeray, the EC directed it to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 pm on October 8. “In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly,” it added.

More from Mumbai

Shinde’s letter to the EC had claimed that the Thackeray-led Sena will illegally make an attempt to field a candidate and claim the symbol without having the necessary support within the party.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 09:29:45 pm
Next Story

‘(If Australia and England can)….why not the Indian team’: Shardul Thakur on batting deep in white ball format

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement