Election Commission extends Maharashtra SIR deadline to October 12

Booth level officers check and collect enumeration forms as voters arrive to submit them for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Sion, Koliwada, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims, suggestions and objections to the draft rolls by 12 days, from September 30 to October 12. The deadline for issuing and disposing of notices to 1.22 crore electors has also been extended by 12 days, to November 10.

The extension follows a request from the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra and comes as the state’s electoral machinery continues to process a large number of cases flagged during the revision.

As of September 24, notices had been generated for 1.18 crore of the 1.22 crore electors identified for the notice process. Notices for another 3.91 lakh electors were yet to be generated.