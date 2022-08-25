Mumbai: Elderly woman dies after being assaulted by niece’s husband

A 65-year-old bedridden woman was assaulted to death by her niece’s husband at their house in Byculla in Mumbai Tuesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Anthony Fernandes, 39, has been arrested.

According to the officers, the elderly woman Santan, her niece and Anthony stayed at Ghopadev Naka in Rambhau Bhogle Marg in Byculla.

“Anthony’s brother had sought permission from Santan, who was bedridden, to pledge their house to avail himself of a loan from a bank. On getting her consent, he took a heavy loan against the residential property. As soon as Anthony came to know of it, he got into a verbal duel with Santan. As the arguments intensified Anthony, who was in an inebriated state, physically assaulted her,” Byculla police said.

“Anthony continuously slapped and kicked her. Santan fell unconscious. She was rushed to hospital. Hospital authorities declared her dead on arrival,” said an officer.