Elderly man duped of over Rs 5 lakh by fraudster posing as employee of power distribution company

A resident of Amboli received a dubious call from a man posing to be from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Under the pretext of the non-payment of a bill, the fraudster forced the senior citizen to download an app and later withdrew over Rs 5 lakh from his bank account.

The 71-year-old man, Moses Vincent Cardoz, received a call on January 4 in which the accused claimed to be calling from Mahadiscom and misled Cardoz by claiming that if he did not pay his electricity bill immediately, the lights would be disconnected.

Cardoz, a resident of Veera Desai Road, Amboli, was then forced to download an app on his phone. The accused then withdrew a total of Rs 5,40,690/- from two different bank accounts of the man. An FIR was registered with the Amboli police station and the offense was registered under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and IT Act 66 C (identity theft) and D (cheating by personation by using computer resource). Nita Gaikwad, Inspector of Police, has taken up the investigation of the case.

This is not the first case of money being debited from someone’s account after they received dubious messages or calls claiming that their previous month’s bill was overdue which will result in their electricity being cut off immediately. Fraudsters usually take advantage of their targets by creating panic and distress.