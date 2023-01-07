scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Elderly man duped of over Rs 5 lakh by fraudster posing as employee of power distribution company

The elderly man, a resident of Veera Desai Road, Amboli, was forced to download an app on his phone.

Fraudsters usually take advantage of their targets by creating panic and distress (Representational image)
Listen to this article
Elderly man duped of over Rs 5 lakh by fraudster posing as employee of power distribution company
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A resident of Amboli received a dubious call from a man posing to be from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Under the pretext of the non-payment of a bill, the fraudster forced the senior citizen to download an app and later withdrew over Rs 5 lakh from his bank account.

The 71-year-old man, Moses Vincent Cardoz, received a call on January 4 in which the accused claimed to be calling from Mahadiscom and misled Cardoz by claiming that if he did not pay his electricity bill immediately, the lights would be disconnected.

Cardoz, a resident of Veera Desai Road, Amboli, was then forced to download an app on his phone. The accused then withdrew a total of Rs 5,40,690/- from two different bank accounts of the man. An FIR was registered with the Amboli police station and the offense was registered under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and IT Act 66 C (identity theft) and D (cheating by personation by using computer resource). Nita Gaikwad, Inspector of Police, has taken up the investigation of the case.

More from Mumbai

This is not the first case of money being debited from someone’s account after they received dubious messages or calls claiming that their previous month’s bill was overdue which will result in their electricity being cut off immediately. Fraudsters usually take advantage of their targets by creating panic and distress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 17:47 IST
Next Story

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann rejigs cabinet after minister Sarari quits

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close